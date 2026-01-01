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We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>Rugged good looks and built-in versatility make this 2025 Honda Ridgeline an extremely potent pickup truck. This 2025 Honda Ridgeline is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.<br> <br>This 2025 Honda Ridgeline is loaded with all of the modern features you expect in a medium sized pickup truck. The dual action tailgate provides impressive versatility, while the expansive interior give you plenty of cabin space for your entire family. Inside, youll find surprisingly upscale materials and amenities with seating for 5 of your closest friends and a 60/40 split rear seat that is truly accommodating.<br> <br>This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 20,874 km. Its White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2025 Honda Ridgeline

20,874 KM

Details Description

$50,794

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Honda Ridgeline

TrailSport AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14208233

2025 Honda Ridgeline

TrailSport AWD

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$50,794

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
20,874KM
VIN 5FPYK3F6XSB500513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,874 KM

Vehicle Description

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Rugged good looks and built-in versatility make this 2025 Honda Ridgeline an extremely potent pickup truck. This 2025 Honda Ridgeline is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This 2025 Honda Ridgeline is loaded with all of the modern features you expect in a medium sized pickup truck. The dual action tailgate provides impressive versatility, while the expansive interior give you plenty of cabin space for your entire family. Inside, you'll find surprisingly upscale materials and amenities with seating for 5 of your closest friends and a 60/40 split rear seat that is truly accommodating.

This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 20,874 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La


Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

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1-888-632-XXXX

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1-888-632-0323

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$50,794

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2025 Honda Ridgeline