<div>2008 Hummer H2 , 4x4 , ONLY 139,KM, NO Rust , 6.0 Engine supercharged,Leather , Sunroof, Heated Seats, Command Start, Fresh Safety,this vehicle is in great condition , call Dennis at 204-381-1512</div>

0 KM

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 5GRGN22818H108069

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
2008 Hummer H2 , 4x4 , ONLY 139,KM, NO Rust , 6.0 Engine supercharged,Leather , Sunroof, Heated Seats, Command Start, Fresh Safety,this vehicle is in great condition , call Dennis at 204-381-1512

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

