2008 Hummer H2
SUT
2008 Hummer H2
SUT
Location
Friesen Auto Sales
237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9
204-381-1512
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5GRGN22818H108069
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Hummer H2 , 4x4 , ONLY 139,KM, NO Rust , 6.0 Engine supercharged,Leather , Sunroof, Heated Seats, Command Start, Fresh Safety,this vehicle is in great condition , call Dennis at 204-381-1512
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
Friesen Auto Sales
237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9
