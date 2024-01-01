Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2020 Chev Trax LT AWD , ONLY 110,KM, command, start, fresh, safety, great fuel mileage , financing available call Dennis at 204- 381-1512</div>

2020 Chevrolet Trax

0 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

  1. 1712333769
  2. 1712333769
  3. 1712333769
  4. 1712333769
  5. 1712333769
  6. 1712333769
  7. 1712333769
  8. 1712333769
  9. 1712333769
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN KL7CJPSB1LB339129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Chev Trax LT AWD , ONLY 110,KM, command, start, fresh, safety, great fuel mileage , financing available call Dennis at 204- 381-1512

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Friesen Auto Sales

Used 2008 Hummer H2 SUT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2008 Hummer H2 SUT 0 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport 40,651 KM SOLD
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 313,421 KM SOLD

Email Friesen Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

Call Dealer

204-381-XXXX

(click to show)

204-381-1512

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Trax