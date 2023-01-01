$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ben R AutoSales
204-326-2220
2011 Chevrolet Silverado
2011 Chevrolet Silverado
LS
Location
Ben R AutoSales
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-2220
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
108,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10434870
- Stock #: 23963
- VIN: 1GCRKREA2BZ348162
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23963
- Mileage 108,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Nearly showroom condition. One owner, local, low kms, very well-cared for.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ben R AutoSales
Ben R AutoSales
Primary
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3