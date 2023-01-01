Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado

108,200 KM

$23,995

$23,995

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

2011 Chevrolet Silverado

2011 Chevrolet Silverado

LS

2011 Chevrolet Silverado

LS

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

$23,995

108,200KM
Used
  Stock #: 23963
  VIN: 1GCRKREA2BZ348162

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23963
  • Mileage 108,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Nearly showroom condition. One owner, local, low kms, very well-cared for.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

204-392-8814
