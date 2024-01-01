$25,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
FX4
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 13FORE
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2013 Ford F-150 FX4 Supercrew with only 125000kms. 3.5 liter V6 Twin Turbo 4x4
Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record. In Amazing condition
Command start
Heated and cooled front seats
Back up Camera
Memory seats
Touch screen radio
Dual climate control
Unique FX4 leather sport seats
Factory trailer brakes
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
