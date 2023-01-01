$19,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto XL Premium
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10440312
- Stock #: 13HYPR
- VIN: KM8SNDHF6DU002002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium with 146000kms. 3.3 liter V6 All wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record
Heated front seats
Heated rear seats
Bluetooth
Heated steering wheel
Cruise control
Variable steering feedback
Tri climate control
All wheel drive lock
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3