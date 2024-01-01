Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

162,135 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY at

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY at

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,135KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1V72D1849204

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 162,135 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CD Player

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

2013 Mazda MAZDA3