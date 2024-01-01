$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY at
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY at
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,135KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1V72D1849204
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 162,135 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
2013 Mazda MAZDA3