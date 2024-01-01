$6,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Friesen Auto Sales
237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9
204-381-1512
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
250,411KM
Used
VIN 2GNFLEEK3E6178452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 250,411 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Chev Equinox AWD, Fresh Safety 250,km, Command Start call Dennis at (204) 381-1512
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Friesen Auto Sales
237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9
