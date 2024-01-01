Menu
<div>2014 Chev Equinox AWD, Fresh Safety 250,km, Command Start call Dennis at (204) 381-1512 </div>

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

250,411 KM

Details

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

250,411KM
Used
VIN 2GNFLEEK3E6178452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 250,411 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chev Equinox AWD, Fresh Safety 250,km, Command Start call Dennis at (204) 381-1512 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

2014 Chevrolet Equinox