Menu
Account
Sign In
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com<div><br></div><div>2014 Nissan Murano SV with 125000km. 3.5L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. Accident free. </div><div><br></div><div>Command start</div><div>Heated seats</div><div>Dual climate control</div><div>Back up camera</div><div>AWD Lock</div><div><br></div><div> We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </div>

2014 Nissan Murano

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Nissan Murano

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Murano

SV

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1710538123
  2. 1710538123
  3. 1710538123
  4. 1710538123
  5. 1710538123
  6. 1710538123
  7. 1710538123
  8. 1710538123
  9. 1710538123
  10. 1710538123
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AZ1MW9EW510113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101319
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2014 Nissan Murano SV with 125000km. 3.5L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. Accident free. 
Command startHeated seatsDual climate controlBack up cameraAWD Lock
 We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS 199,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Lexus ES 350 for sale in Steinbach, MB
2007 Lexus ES 350 95,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t for sale in Steinbach, MB
2015 Lexus NX 200t 145,000 KM $26,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Murano