AWD | Heated/Cooling seats | Leather | Moonroof No Extra Charge Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive: - 2 years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan - 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension - Preferred Nissan Interest Rates - Extensive CPO Inspection We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING! All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following: Mandatory alignment on every vehicle Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available CARFAX report Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!

2023 Nissan Murano

20,788 KM

$45,991

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Murano

Platinum Accident Free | Locally Owned | One Owner

2023 Nissan Murano

Platinum Accident Free | Locally Owned | One Owner

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$45,991

+ taxes & licensing

20,788KM
Used
VIN 5N1AZ2DS0PC140832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,788 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Heated/Cooling seats | Leather | Moonroof
No Extra Charge Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- 2 years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
72 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
4.677 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,395 kgs (5,280 lbs)
63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-Cylinder -inc: remote engine start
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels: 20" Unique Dark Hyper Silver
Tires: 235/55R20 AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated Entry
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Selective service internet access
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Siri Eyes Free
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
weather
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
movie listings
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
8" colour display w/multi-touch control
Hands-free text messaging assistant
4-way power front passenger seat and heated rear seats
Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat memory
streaming audio via Bluetooth
6 months free trial)
SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices
2 front USB connection ports for iPod interface and other compatible devices
stock info and sports scores)
10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Semi-Aniline Leather-Appointed Seat Trim -inc: diamond-quilted inserts and contrast micro-piping
Radio: Bose Premium Audio System w/Navigation -inc: NissanConnect services powered by SiriusXM (enrollment required
11 speakers including dual subwoofer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

2023 Nissan Murano