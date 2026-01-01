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<p dir=ltr>2014 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4L V6 182,000km. Clean title and safetied. BC owned. No collisions!</p><p> </p><p dir=ltr>New rear bumper incoming</p><p dir=ltr>Reverse camera</p><p dir=ltr>Tonneau cover </p><p dir=ltr>Cruise control </p><p dir=ltr>Power locks </p><p dir=ltr>AC</p><p> </p><p dir=ltr>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2014 Toyota Tacoma

182,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2014 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 | Tonneau cover | Cruise control

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14175880

2014 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 | Tonneau cover | Cruise control

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

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$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
182,000KM
VIN 5tfuu4en3ex092690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4L V6 182,000km. Clean title and safetied. BC owned. No collisions!

 

New rear bumper incoming

Reverse camera

Tonneau cover 

Cruise control 

Power locks 

AC

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

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204-371-XXXX

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204-371-6737

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$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2014 Toyota Tacoma