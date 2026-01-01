$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 | Tonneau cover | Cruise control
2014 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 | Tonneau cover | Cruise control
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4L V6 182,000km. Clean title and safetied. BC owned. No collisions!
New rear bumper incoming
Reverse camera
Tonneau cover
Cruise control
Power locks
AC
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-371-6737