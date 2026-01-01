$36,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 2500
Power Wagon | Tonneau cover
2018 RAM 2500
Power Wagon | Tonneau cover
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2018 RAM 2500 Power Wagon 6.4L 8 Cylinder 164,500km. Clean title and safetied.
Sunroof
Reverse camera
Power seats
Heated steering wheel
Heated seats
Tonneau cover
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
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Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-371-6737