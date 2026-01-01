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<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2018 RAM 2500 Power Wagon 6.4L 8 Cylinder 164,500km. Clean title and safetied.</p><p> </p><p>Sunroof</p><p>Reverse camera</p><p>Power seats</p><p>Heated steering wheel</p><p>Heated seats</p><p>Tonneau cover </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2018 RAM 2500

164,500 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 RAM 2500

Power Wagon | Tonneau cover

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14177473

2018 RAM 2500

Power Wagon | Tonneau cover

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

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Contact Seller
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$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
164,500KM
VIN 3c6tr5ej2jg295849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2018 RAM 2500 Power Wagon 6.4L 8 Cylinder 164,500km. Clean title and safetied.

 

Sunroof

Reverse camera

Power seats

Heated steering wheel

Heated seats

Tonneau cover 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

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204-371-XXXX

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204-371-6737

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$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2018 RAM 2500