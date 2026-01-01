$21,895+ taxes & licensing
2016 Acura RDX
Elite Pkg | Power liftgate | Memory seats
2016 Acura RDX
Elite Pkg | Power liftgate | Memory seats
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$21,895
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 102062
- Mileage 147,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2016 Acura RDX Elite Pkg 3.5L 6 Cylinder AWD 147,500 km. Clean title and safetied.
Sunroof
Power seats
Memory seats
Leather interior
Keyless entry
Heated seats
Power liftgate
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
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Stone Bridge Auto Inc
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204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-371-6737