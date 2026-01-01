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<p dir=ltr>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p dir=ltr>2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 5.0L 8 Cylinder 4WD 167,500 km. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba Owned!</p><p> </p><p dir=ltr>Panoramic sunroof</p><p dir=ltr>Reverse camera</p><p dir=ltr>Heated seats</p><p dir=ltr>Keyless entry</p><p dir=ltr>Power seats</p><p dir=ltr>Leather interior</p><p dir=ltr>Running boards</p><p dir=ltr>Blindspot monitoring </p><p> </p><p dir=ltr>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2016 Ford F-150

167,500 KM

Details Description Features

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford F-150

LARIAT | Running boards | Power seats

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14501566.825418363?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=31889

2016 Ford F-150

LARIAT | Running boards | Power seats

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

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$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
167,500KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF5GFA33073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 5.0L 8 Cylinder 4WD 167,500 km. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba Owned!

 

Panoramic sunroof

Reverse camera

Heated seats

Keyless entry

Power seats

Leather interior

Running boards

Blindspot monitoring 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

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204-371-XXXX

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204-371-6737

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$30,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2016 Ford F-150