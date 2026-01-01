Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2017 Ford Explorer Limited with 192221km. 3.6L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. Accident free. </p><p>Command start</p><p>Leather interior</p><p>Heated steering wheel</p><p>Heated and cooled seats</p><p>Power seats with memory drivers</p><p>Tri climate control</p><p>Navigation</p><p>Blind spot monitoring</p><p>Cross traffic alert</p><p>Adaptive cruise control</p><p>Power liftgate </p><p>Power folding seats</p><p>Double sunroof</p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2017 Ford Explorer

192,221 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Explorer

Limited | Cooled Seats | Navigation

Watch This Vehicle
14494606

2017 Ford Explorer

Limited | Cooled Seats | Navigation

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1784934792767
  2. 1784934793316
  3. 1784934793747
  4. 1784934794230
  5. 1784934794729
  6. 1784934795206
  7. 1784934795710
  8. 1784934796191
  9. 1784934796654
  10. 1784934797142
  11. 1784934797595
  12. 1784934798085
  13. 1784934798522
  14. 1784934798987
  15. 1784934799414
  16. 1784934799924
  17. 1784934800368
  18. 1784934800913
  19. 1784934801310
  20. 1784934801777
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
192,221KM
VIN 1FM5K8F87HGB42114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 192,221 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Explorer Limited with 192221km. 3.6L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. Accident free. 

Command start

Leather interior

Heated steering wheel

Heated and cooled seats

Power seats with memory drivers

Tri climate control

Navigation

Blind spot monitoring

Cross traffic alert

Adaptive cruise control

Power liftgate 

Power folding seats

Double sunroof

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE | Power liftgate | Power seats for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE | Power liftgate | Power seats 158,000 KM $35,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude IV | Power liftgate | Heated seats for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude IV | Power liftgate | Heated seats 173,500 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Pilot for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Honda Pilot 129,000 KM $35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2017 Ford Explorer