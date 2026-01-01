$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer
Limited | Cooled Seats | Navigation
2017 Ford Explorer
Limited | Cooled Seats | Navigation
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 192,221 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Explorer Limited with 192221km. 3.6L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. Accident free.
Command start
Leather interior
Heated steering wheel
Heated and cooled seats
Power seats with memory drivers
Tri climate control
Navigation
Blind spot monitoring
Cross traffic alert
Adaptive cruise control
Power liftgate
Power folding seats
Double sunroof
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-371-6737