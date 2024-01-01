Menu
<p id=x_docs-internal-guid-21e83559-7fff-5aa0-b4b6-da5c882ca48e dir=ltr style=font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=border: 0px; font-style: inherit; font-variant: inherit; font-weight: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 11pt; line-height: inherit; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve; data-ogsc=rgb(0, 0, 0)>Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com</span></p><p dir=ltr style=font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=border: 0px; font-style: inherit; font-variant: inherit; font-weight: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 11pt; line-height: inherit; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve; data-ogsc=rgb(0, 0, 0)>2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with 174000km. 3.6L V6 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle. </span></p><p> </p><p dir=ltr style=font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=border: 0px; font-style: inherit; font-variant: inherit; font-weight: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 11pt; line-height: inherit; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve; data-ogsc=rgb(0, 0, 0)>Command start</span></p><p dir=ltr style=font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=border: 0px; font-style: inherit; font-variant: inherit; font-weight: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 11pt; line-height: inherit; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve; data-ogsc=rgb(0, 0, 0)>Leather interior</span></p><p dir=ltr style=font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=border: 0px; font-style: inherit; font-variant: inherit; font-weight: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 11pt; line-height: inherit; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve; data-ogsc=rgb(0, 0, 0)>Heated seats</span></p><p dir=ltr style=font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=border: 0px; font-style: inherit; font-variant: inherit; font-weight: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 11pt; line-height: inherit; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve; data-ogsc=rgb(0, 0, 0)>Aftermarket wheels</span></p><p dir=ltr style=font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=border: 0px; font-style: inherit; font-variant: inherit; font-weight: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 11pt; line-height: inherit; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve; data-ogsc=rgb(0, 0, 0)>Light bar</span></p><p dir=ltr style=font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=border: 0px; font-style: inherit; font-variant: inherit; font-weight: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 11pt; line-height: inherit; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve; data-ogsc=rgb(0, 0, 0)>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </span></p>

174,000 KM

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

174,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG2GL184154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

