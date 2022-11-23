$38,995+ tax & licensing
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ben R AutoSales
204-326-2220
2017 Acura MDX
Elite 6 Passenger
Location
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
97,754KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9377011
- Stock #: 22166
- VIN: 5FRYD4H07HB502759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 97,754 KM
Vehicle Description
It's easy to see why the Acura MDX is so popular in the luxury crossover segment. Expertly crafted inside and out, this versatile SUV delivers satisfying performance while returning good fuel economy. This 2017 Acura MDX is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
Precision crafted performance is at the heart of everything Acura does and it's in every detail of the MDX crossover. From the bold design to groundbreaking technology, the MDX is pure progress for SUVs, and for drivers. Versatility, technology, and a rewarding driving experience come together seamlessly in the luxurious Acura MDX. This SUV has 97,754 kms. It's white diamond pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.
Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ben R AutoSales
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3