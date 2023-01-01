$21,985+ tax & licensing
$21,985
+ taxes & licensing
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
204-326-4461
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AWD | Sunroof | NAV | Backup Cam
Location
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
204-326-4461
$21,985
+ taxes & licensing
74,802KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9979361
- Stock #: F53HUG
- VIN: 2GNFLFE3XH6220845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 74,802 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features
- AWD
- True North Edition
- Power Sunroof
- Navigation
- Backup Camera
- Heated Front Seats
- Remote Start
- 8-Way Power Driver Seat
- Automatic Climate Control
- Power Liftgate
- Pioneer Speaker System
Dealer permit #0610
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6