2017 Chevrolet Equinox

74,802 KM

Details Description Features

$21,985

+ tax & licensing
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-326-4461

LT AWD | Sunroof | NAV | Backup Cam

Location

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

$21,985

+ taxes & licensing

74,802KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9979361
  • Stock #: F53HUG
  • VIN: 2GNFLFE3XH6220845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 74,802 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Steinbach Dodge Chrysler
No Additional Fees & Small Town Savings
Stop By Today To See Why...

Key Features

- AWD
- True North Edition
- Power Sunroof
- Navigation
- Backup Camera
- Heated Front Seats
- Remote Start
- 8-Way Power Driver Seat
- Automatic Climate Control
- Power Liftgate
- Pioneer Speaker System

Our goal is to help you buy your next vehicle and ensure you have an amazing and fun experience along the way!

Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. Through our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing they are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online and build your deal, your way, you choose how much money down, vehicle trade and if you're adding accessories or optional protections that suit your needs. We offer transparent pricing, the pricing you see is the pricing you get. No hidden fees.

If a question arises, let us know at (204) 326-4461, we'd love to call, text or email you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

#28

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

