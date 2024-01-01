Menu
<div>2017 Ford Edge AWD SEL , ONLY 74,km , Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, navigation, Bluetooth, command, start, fresh safety, call Dennis at (204) 381-1512 </div>

2017 Ford Edge

74,211 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Edge

SEL

2017 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

74,211KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J97HBB60296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 74,211 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Edge AWD SEL , ONLY 74,km , Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, navigation, Bluetooth, command, start, fresh safety, call Dennis at (204) 381-1512 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-XXXX

204-381-1512

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

2017 Ford Edge