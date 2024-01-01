$16,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford EcoSport
SES
2018 Ford EcoSport
SES
Location
Friesen Auto Sales
237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9
204-381-1512
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,214KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN MAJ6P1CL3JC243213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,214 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford Eosport AWD . ONLY 16,KM, Sunroof, Heated Seats , Fresh safety, Great Fuel Mileage, call Dennis at 204-381-1512
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Friesen Auto Sales
2018 Ford EcoSport SES 16,214 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 156,211 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Trax LT 0 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Email Friesen Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Friesen Auto Sales
237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9
Call Dealer
204-381-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Friesen Auto Sales
204-381-1512
2018 Ford EcoSport