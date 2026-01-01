$27,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT | Heated seats | Power seats
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT | Heated seats | Power seats
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2018 GMC Sierra SLT 5.3L 8 Cylinder. 162,000 km. Clean title and safetied. BC owned!
Sunroof
Reverse camera
Heated seats
Cooled seats
Power seats
Memory seats
Leather interior
Blindspot monitoring
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Stone Bridge Auto Inc
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204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-371-6737