2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

99,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,495

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2.4L

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2.4L

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.



+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com


2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with 61000km. 2.4L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. ACCIDENT FREE. 
Apple Carplay/Android Auto Back up camera Heated seats Power drivers seat Dual climate control Hitch Traction control 
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

