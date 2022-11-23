2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,495 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition



Listing ID: 9367120

9367120 Stock #: 101008

101008 VIN: 5XYZUDLB1JG515794

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

