2018 Mitsubishi Outlander GT PHEV with 147000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder Hybird All wheel drive 

Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record 

Plug in Hybird!
Leather seats 
Adaptive Cruise control 
Blind spot monitoring 
Dual climate control 
360 Degree Camera 
Lane departure warning 
Full Electric drive modes
Sunroof
Rockford fosgate sound system 
Power front seats 
Keyless entry and ignition 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

147,000 KM

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

GT | NO ACCIDENTS | FULL ELECTRIC DRIVE MODES

12868796

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

GT | NO ACCIDENTS | FULL ELECTRIC DRIVE MODES

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Logo_NoBadges

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4J24A59JZ614715

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 101780
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander GT PHEV with 147000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder Hybird All wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record 

 

Plug in Hybird!

Leather seats 

Adaptive Cruise control 

Blind spot monitoring 

Dual climate control 

360 Degree Camera 

Lane departure warning 

Full Electric drive modes

Sunroof

Rockford fosgate sound system 

Power front seats 

Keyless entry and ignition 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

$21,995

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV