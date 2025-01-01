$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
GT | NO ACCIDENTS | FULL ELECTRIC DRIVE MODES
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 101780
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander GT PHEV with 147000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder Hybird All wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record
Plug in Hybird!
Leather seats
Adaptive Cruise control
Blind spot monitoring
Dual climate control
360 Degree Camera
Lane departure warning
Full Electric drive modes
Sunroof
Rockford fosgate sound system
Power front seats
Keyless entry and ignition
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
