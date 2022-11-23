Menu
2019 Chevrolet Impala

77,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Premier

Location

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9339811
  • Stock #: 19CHIM
  • VIN: 2G1105S38K9112300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2019 Chevrolet Impala Premier with only 77000kms. 3.6 liter V6 Front wheel drive

Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record. Originally from Saskatchewan
Command start Apple Carplay/ Android auto Heated front seats Huge Panoramic Sunroof Blind spot monitoring Wireless charging Dual climate control Huge rear seats and trunk Powerful V6

We take trades! 
Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

