$39,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
136,943KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E42KFB71323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A0989
- Mileage 136,943 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Power Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
Call Dealer
204-326-XXXX(click to show)
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2019 Ford F-150