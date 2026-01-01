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2019 Ford F-150

136,943 KM

Details Features

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle
14133442

2019 Ford F-150

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

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Contact Seller

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
136,943KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E42KFB71323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A0989
  • Mileage 136,943 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

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204-326-XXXX

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204-326-6437

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$39,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2019 Ford F-150