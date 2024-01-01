Menu
3-Coat Paint

2019 Infiniti QX60

117,073 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Infiniti QX60

Pure AWD PURE

2019 Infiniti QX60

Pure AWD PURE

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,073KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DL0MM6KC551603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,073 KM

Vehicle Description

3-Coat Paint

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-XXXX

204-326-6437

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2019 Infiniti QX60