2019 Infiniti QX60
Pure AWD PURE
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
117,073KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DL0MM6KC551603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 117,073 KM
Vehicle Description
3-Coat Paint
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
2019 Infiniti QX60