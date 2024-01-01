$29,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento
2.4L EX EX
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
102,094KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPHDA35KG598316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 102,094 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
