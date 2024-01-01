Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

102,094 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento

2.4L EX EX

2019 Kia Sorento

2.4L EX EX

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

102,094KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPHDA35KG598316

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,094 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-XXXX

204-326-6437

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2019 Kia Sorento