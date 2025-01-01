Menu
2019 RAM 1500

225,515 KM

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500

Ram Big Horn

12942827

2019 RAM 1500

Ram Big Horn

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,515KM
VIN 1C6SRFFT2KN751679

  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Mileage 225,515 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

204-392-8814
2019 RAM 1500