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2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

51,245 KM

Details Features

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle
14083746

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

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Contact Seller

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
51,245KM
VIN 3GCUKSEC2JG120146

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 51,245 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Primary

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

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204-326-2220

Alternate Numbers
204-392-8814
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$37,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500