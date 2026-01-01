$37,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Location
Ben R AutoSales
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-2220
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
51,245KM
VIN 3GCUKSEC2JG120146
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Mileage 51,245 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Windows
Rear Defrost
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Ben R AutoSales
Primary
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Call Dealer
204-326-XXXX(click to show)
204-326-2220
Alternate Numbers204-392-8814
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Ben R AutoSales
204-326-2220
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500