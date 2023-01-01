Menu
2020 RAM 2500

37,912 KM

Details Description

$54,484

+ tax & licensing
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-326-4461

Tradesman 4WD | 6.4L V8 | Regular Cab

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

37,912KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9820678
  • Stock #: F4YM8U
  • VIN: 3C6MR5AJ5LG200567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 37,912 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ADDITIONAL FEE'S & Small Town Savings
Stop By Today To See Why...
EXPERIENCE IS EVERYTHING at Steinbach Dodge Chrysler

Key Features

- 4WD
- Backup Camera
- Bluetooth
- Push-Button Start
- Power Heated Trailer Tow Mirrors
- Automatic Headlamps
- Cruise Control

Thank you for reviewing this vehicle at STEINBACH CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM, where all pricing is, What you see is what you payin.. No Fees or surprise extras.

Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. Through our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online and build your deal, your way, you choose how much money down, vehicle trade, if your adding accessories or optional protections that suit your needs.

If a question arises, let us know, wed love to call, text or email you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

And youre always welcome to call or come see us at 208 Main Street, Steinbach

At Birchwood's Steinbach Chrysler, Experience is Everything. Our goal is to help you buy your next vehicle and ensure you have an amazing and fun experience along the way!

Dealer permit #0610

#28

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

