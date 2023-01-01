2020 RAM 2500

$54,484 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 7 , 9 1 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9820678

9820678 Stock #: F4YM8U

F4YM8U VIN: 3C6MR5AJ5LG200567

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 37,912 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.