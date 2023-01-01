Menu
2021 Ford Ranger

38,501 KM

Details Description

$44,836

+ tax & licensing
$44,836

+ taxes & licensing

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-326-4461

2021 Ford Ranger

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT Dual Zone A/C | Back-up Camera

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT Dual Zone A/C | Back-up Camera

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

$44,836

+ taxes & licensing

38,501KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9488118
  • Stock #: F4VYPP
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH6MLD66906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 38,501 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ADDITIONAL FEEin.S & Small Town Savings
Stop By Today To See Why...
EXPERIENCE IS EVERYTHING at Steinbach Dodge Chrysler

2021 Ford Ranger XLT EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Silver

4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A C, Front fog lights, Front Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Lane Departure Warning System, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM FM Stereo w 6-Speakers, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, SYNC 3 Apple CarPlay Android Auto, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 17in. Silver-Painted Aluminum.

Thank you for reviewing this vehicle at STEINBACH CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM, where all pricing is, What you see is what you payin.. No Fees or surprise extras.

Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. Through our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online and build your deal, your way, you choose how much money down, vehicle trade, if your adding accessories or optional protections that suit your needs.

If a question arises, let us know, wed love to call, text or email you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

And youre always welcome to call or come see us at 208 Main Street, Steinbach

At Birchwood's Steinbach Chrysler, Experience is Everything. Our goal is to help you buy your next vehicle and ensure you have an amazing and fun experience along the way!

Dealer permit #0610

#28

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

