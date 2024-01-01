$30,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD at
2021 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD at
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
94,720KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM7M1109967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 94,720 KM
Vehicle Description
Exterior Colour- Soul Red Crystal Metallic
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
2021 Mazda CX-5