Menu
Account
Sign In
Exterior Colour- Soul Red Crystal Metallic

2021 Mazda CX-5

94,720 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD at

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD at

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

  1. 11151061
  2. 11151061
  3. 11151061
Contact Seller

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
94,720KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM7M1109967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,720 KM

Vehicle Description

Exterior Colour- Soul Red Crystal Metallic

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Mazda

Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at for sale in Steinbach, MB
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at 94,720 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/Black Interior (IVT) FWD Ultimate w/ Black Interior for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/Black Interior (IVT) FWD Ultimate w/ Black Interior 21,135 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Infiniti QX60 Pure AWD PURE for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Infiniti QX60 Pure AWD PURE 117,073 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Email Highway Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-5