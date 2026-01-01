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<p dir=ltr>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p dir=ltr>2022 Ford Explorer Timberline 2.3L 4 Cylinder AWD. 191,000 km. Clean title and safetied. No collisions!</p><p> </p><p dir=ltr>Panoramic Sunroof</p><p dir=ltr>Lane keep assist</p><p dir=ltr>Power seats</p><p dir=ltr>Heated front and rear seats</p><p dir=ltr>Heated steering wheel</p><p dir=ltr>Keyless entry</p><p dir=ltr>Leather interior</p><p dir=ltr>Blindspot monitoring</p><p> </p><p dir=ltr>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2022 Ford Explorer

191,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford Explorer

Timberline 4WD | Power seats | Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
14450611

2022 Ford Explorer

Timberline 4WD | Power seats | Sunroof

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

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$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
191,000KM
VIN 1FMSK8JH6NGB93240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 102020
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2022 Ford Explorer Timberline 2.3L 4 Cylinder AWD. 191,000 km. Clean title and safetied. No collisions!

 

Panoramic Sunroof

Lane keep assist

Power seats

Heated front and rear seats

Heated steering wheel

Keyless entry

Leather interior

Blindspot monitoring

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
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Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

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204-371-XXXX

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204-371-6737

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$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2022 Ford Explorer