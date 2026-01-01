$26,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer
Timberline 4WD | Power seats | Sunroof
2022 Ford Explorer
Timberline 4WD | Power seats | Sunroof
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 102020
- Mileage 191,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline 2.3L 4 Cylinder AWD. 191,000 km. Clean title and safetied. No collisions!
Panoramic Sunroof
Lane keep assist
Power seats
Heated front and rear seats
Heated steering wheel
Keyless entry
Leather interior
Blindspot monitoring
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Stone Bridge Auto Inc
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204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-371-6737