$16,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 CF Moto UForce 1000 EPS
2023 CF Moto UForce 1000 EPS
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Stock # 101985
- Mileage 5,298 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 CF MOTO Uforce 1000 EPS with 5298 km.
Well maintained unit. Belt replaced at 5253km. Engine serviced 5025 km.
Fuel injected 963cc engine
Heated enclosed cab
Continuously Variable Transmission of CVTech- IBC
Electric Power Steering (EPS)
3 passengers
Rooftop included
Tilting rear box
3,500 lb winch
14″ aluminum alloy wheels
Digital display dashboard with full instrumentation
12V outlet
Mirrors
LED headlight with integrated turn signals
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Stone Bridge Auto Inc
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204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-371-6737