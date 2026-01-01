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<p dir=ltr>2023 CF MOTO Uforce 1000 EPS with 5298 km. </p><p><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr>Well maintained unit. Belt replaced at 5253km. Engine serviced 5025 km.</p><p><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr>Fuel injected 963cc engine</p><p dir=ltr>Heated enclosed cab</p><p dir=ltr>Continuously Variable Transmission of CVTech- IBC</p><p dir=ltr>Electric Power Steering (EPS)</p><p dir=ltr>3 passengers</p><p dir=ltr>Rooftop included</p><p dir=ltr>Tilting rear box</p><p dir=ltr>3,500 lb winch</p><p dir=ltr>14″ aluminum alloy wheels</p><p dir=ltr>Digital display dashboard with full instrumentation</p><p dir=ltr>12V outlet</p><p dir=ltr>Mirrors</p><p dir=ltr>LED headlight with integrated turn signals</p><p><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p><p> </p>

2023 CF Moto UForce 1000 EPS

5,298 KM

Details Description

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 CF Moto UForce 1000 EPS

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13986585

2023 CF Moto UForce 1000 EPS

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

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$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
5,298KM
VIN LCELV1Z2XP6000250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Stock # 101985
  • Mileage 5,298 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 CF MOTO Uforce 1000 EPS with 5298 km. 

 

Well maintained unit. Belt replaced at 5253km. Engine serviced 5025 km.

 

Fuel injected 963cc engine

Heated enclosed cab

Continuously Variable Transmission of CVTech- IBC

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

3 passengers

Rooftop included

Tilting rear box

3,500 lb winch

14″ aluminum alloy wheels

Digital display dashboard with full instrumentation

12V outlet

Mirrors

LED headlight with integrated turn signals

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

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204-371-XXXX

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204-371-6737

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$16,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2023 CF Moto UForce 1000 EPS