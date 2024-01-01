$42,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Mazda CX-50
GT 2.5L I4 DC
2023 Mazda CX-50
GT 2.5L I4 DC
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
45,335KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 7MMVABDM5PN101107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 45,335 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Zircon Sand Metallic
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Highway Mazda
2021 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid Titanium AWD Hybrid 71,125 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 LT / Short Box 157,800 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB 192,456 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Email Highway Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
Call Dealer
204-326-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2023 Mazda CX-50