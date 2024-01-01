Menu
Zircon Sand Metallic

2023 Mazda CX-50

45,335 KM

Details Description Features

Location

45,335KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MMVABDM5PN101107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,335 KM

Vehicle Description

Zircon Sand Metallic

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

