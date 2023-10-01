Menu
<p>2006 Ford Mustang GT Convertible</p><p>4.6LTR<br>Automatic<br>Air conditioning<br>Tilt<br>Cruise<br>Power windows<br>Power locks<br>Power mirrors<br>Power seat ( Drivers)<br>ONLY 149,000Kms<br>Dual exhaust<br>Remote keyless entry<br>Upgraded head lights and taillights<br>Chrome wheels<br>CLAIM FREE CAR<br>Car runs and drives beautiful<br>Must be seen<br><br>Winter special $21,975 Safetied <br>Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales LTD<br>Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300<br>Text: 204-226-1790<br>View in person at Unit 3-3000 Main Street<br><br>DLR# 4614<br>** Plus applicable taxes**<br></p><p><i><strong><u>***NEW HOURS EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 1, 2023***</u></strong></i></p><p style=text-align:center;>Monday 9am to 6pm<br>Tuesday 9am to 6pm<br>Wednesday 9am to 6pm<br>Thursday 9am to 6pm<br>Friday 9am to 5pm<br>Saturday 10am to 3pm<br>Sunday CLOSED<br></p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

