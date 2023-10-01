$21,975+ tax & licensing
2006 Ford Mustang
GT
2006 Ford Mustang
GT
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
$21,975
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Ford Mustang GT Convertible
4.6LTR
Automatic
Air conditioning
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seat ( Drivers)
ONLY 149,000Km's
Dual exhaust
Remote keyless entry
Upgraded head lights and taillights
Chrome wheels
CLAIM FREE CAR
Car runs and drives beautiful
Must be seen
Winter special $21,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales LTD
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
** Plus applicable taxes**
***NEW HOURS EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 1, 2023***
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 5pm
Saturday 10am to 3pm
Sunday CLOSED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
Email Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
Call Dealer
1-855-854-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-854-3300