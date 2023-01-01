Menu
2013 Honda Pilot

172,000 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

2013 Honda Pilot

2013 Honda Pilot

EX-L leather sunroof backup camera heated seats

2013 Honda Pilot

EX-L leather sunroof backup camera heated seats

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

172,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9445608
  • Stock #: 2013pilotexl
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H5XDB505768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Available soon

2013 Honda PILOT EXL , 8 seater SUV leather, sunroof,

3.5 litre 6 cylinder WITH only 172,000 km's

Hard to find a 8 seater SUV that is well equipped with great options
..power driver seat, heated seats , back up camera , and more ,,,,

Really in overall excellent condition and below average km for the year

Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control ,remote entry ,

Fresh safety and maintainence completed...

SALE PRICED only $18,995

PST and GST not included

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

office 204 414-9210 cell/text 204 998 0203

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:

Apply : Secure Online application :

https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

