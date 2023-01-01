$18,995+ tax & licensing
204-998-0203
2013 Honda Pilot
EX-L leather sunroof backup camera heated seats
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
$18,995
- Listing ID: 9445608
- Stock #: 2013pilotexl
- VIN: 5FNYF4H5XDB505768
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Available soon
2013 Honda PILOT EXL , 8 seater SUV leather, sunroof,
3.5 litre 6 cylinder WITH only 172,000 km's
Hard to find a 8 seater SUV that is well equipped with great options
..power driver seat, heated seats , back up camera , and more ,,,,
Really in overall excellent condition and below average km for the year
Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control ,remote entry ,
Fresh safety and maintainence completed...
SALE PRICED only $18,995
PST and GST not included
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Apply : Secure Online application :
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
Vehicle Features
