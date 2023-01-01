Menu
2014 Chevrolet Trax

146,000 KM

Details Description

$14,975

+ tax & licensing
$14,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2014 Chevrolet Trax

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LT

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

  10029384
  2. 10029384
  3. 10029384
  4. 10029384
  5. 10029384
  6. 10029384
  7. 10029384
  8. 10029384
  9. 10029384
  10. 10029384
  11. 10029384
  12. 10029384
  13. 10029384
  14. 10029384
  15. 10029384
  16. 10029384
  17. 10029384
  18. 10029384
  19. 10029384
  20. 10029384
  21. 10029384
  22. 10029384
  23. 10029384
$14,975

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10029384
  • VIN: 3GNCJREBXEL155407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1.4LTR turbo
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
AM/FM radio
MY LINK / Bluetooth
146,000kms!
Back up camera
Alloy wheels
Sunroof
Original Saskatchewan SUV!

$14,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED

***CLOSED***

MAY 20TH - 22ND
JULY 1ST & 2ND
AUGUST 5TH - 7TH
SEPTEMBER 2ND - 4TH

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

