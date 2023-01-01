2014 Chevrolet Trax

$14,975 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10029384

10029384 VIN: 3GNCJREBXEL155407

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 146,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.