2015 Nissan Murano

208,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

204-998-0203

Platinum edition - Nav, backup camera, AWD , heated seats, leather and more

Platinum edition - Nav, backup camera, AWD , heated seats, leather and more

Location

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

208,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9562363
  • Stock #: 2015 murano platinum
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH5FN253585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2015 murano platinum
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Murano Platinum Loaded Luxury AWD SUV , .

All available options !!

Leather interior .automatic transmission, sunroof, heated seats , front and back , NAV, blue tooth , backup camera and more , see detailed list attached ,,,,

air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control ,

3.5 - 6 cylinder ....209,000 km's

Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...

PRICED to sell at only $ 16,995

PST and GST not included

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

call or text to set up appointment

cell : call / text 204 998 0203
office: 204 414-9210

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:

Apply : Secure Online application :

https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

