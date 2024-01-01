Menu
<p>*** PRIVATE SALE ***</p><p>- 100 Year Anniversary Edition </p><p>- Fastest production Harley</p><p>- Porsche built engine; <span style=background-color: #f9f9f9; font-family: open sans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>60º Liquid-cooled V-Twin Revolution™ engine</span></p><p>- Mileage; 29,547 KMs</p><p>- New tires</p><p>- New brakes (front/rear)</p><p>- New wheel bearings (front/rear)</p><p>- Custom carbon fiber exhaust</p><p>- Custom bars & risers</p><p>- Aftermarket brake & clutch levers</p><p>- Custom front end & body panels</p><p>- Inverted forks</p><p>- Custom wheel (front/rear)</p><p>and much more to offer!</p><p> </p><p>If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2003 Harley-Davidson V-Rod

29,547 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2003 Harley-Davidson V-Rod

VRSCA 100 YEAR ANNIVERSARY EDITION

2003 Harley-Davidson V-Rod

VRSCA 100 YEAR ANNIVERSARY EDITION

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

29,547KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5HD1HAZ423K830472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 29,547 KM

Vehicle Description

*** PRIVATE SALE ***

- 100 Year Anniversary Edition 

- Fastest production Harley

- Porsche built engine; 60º Liquid-cooled V-Twin Revolution™ engine

- Mileage; 29,547 KMs

- New tires

- New brakes (front/rear)

- New wheel bearings (front/rear)

- Custom carbon fiber exhaust

- Custom bars & risers

- Aftermarket brake & clutch levers

- Custom front end & body panels

- Inverted forks

- Custom wheel (front/rear)

and much more to offer!

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.

 

 

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2003 Harley-Davidson V-Rod