$9,999+ tax & licensing
2003 Harley-Davidson V-Rod
VRSCA 100 YEAR ANNIVERSARY EDITION
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sport Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 29,547 KM
Vehicle Description
*** PRIVATE SALE ***
- 100 Year Anniversary Edition
- Fastest production Harley
- Porsche built engine; 60º Liquid-cooled V-Twin Revolution™ engine
- Mileage; 29,547 KMs
- New tires
- New brakes (front/rear)
- New wheel bearings (front/rear)
- Custom carbon fiber exhaust
- Custom bars & risers
- Aftermarket brake & clutch levers
- Custom front end & body panels
- Inverted forks
- Custom wheel (front/rear)
and much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.
Vehicle Features
Warranty
