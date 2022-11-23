Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Mazda MAZDA5

156,410 KM

Details Description Features

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2006 Mazda MAZDA5

2006 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1669484129
  2. 1669484128
  3. 1669484129
  4. 1669484125
  5. 1669484127
  6. 1669484126
  7. 1669484129
  8. 1669484129
  9. 1669484128
  10. 1669484129
  11. 1669484124
  12. 1669484130
  13. 1669484124
  14. 1669484131
  15. 1669484129
  16. 1669484123
  17. 1669484127
  18. 1669484130
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

156,410KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9332398
  • Stock #: 10598.0
  • VIN: JM1CR193760130050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 156,410 KM

Vehicle Description

Well equipped 6 passenger Mazda 5, Very Economical 2.3 Litre with a 5 speed manual transmission, Low Km's for the year, Just safetied and serviced,  Alloy wheels with Newer tires, Air Conditioned with  Power windows locks and mirrors, …  Carfax report available. Reasonably Priced at $6,450. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.

Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you.  So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????   * 37 years in business with the same ownership   * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff   * The industry leading carproof history report comes with all of our vehicles.  * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business     * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.     While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....  Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillivary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westside Sales

2006 Mazda MAZDA5 GS
 156,410 KM
$6,450 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee S...
 184,000 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic
2007 Ford Explorer S...
 244,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory