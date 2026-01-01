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2007 Ford Mustang
2dr Conv
2007 Ford Mustang
2dr Conv
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
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+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
🚘 2007 Ford Mustang Convertible – 2DR Conv | 4.0L V6 | Open-Air Classic 🚘
✔️ Convertible | ✔️ Sporty | ✔️ Summer Ready
📍 Dealer#4660
📍 Stock#: 75304013
📍 VIN#: 1ZVFT84N475304013
💰 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome!
This 2007 Ford Mustang Convertible delivers classic muscle car styling with the fun of top-down driving. Finished in a sharp blue exterior, this sporty coupe combines everyday drivability with iconic Mustang performance and timeless design.
Powered by a dependable 4.0L V6 engine, it offers smooth power and a fun driving experience whether cruising the city or enjoying the open highway.
📍 The Car Guy Inc.
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB
📞 (204) 255-1297
💰 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome!
🔹 Vehicle Details:
• Engine: 4.0L 6-Cylinder
• Transmission: Automatic
• Drivetrain: RWD
• Body Style: Convertible
• Exterior: Blue
🔹 Comfort & Interior:
✔️ Power convertible soft top
✔️ Air Conditioning
✔️ Comfortable bucket seating
✔️ Power driver seat
✔️ Premium interior trim
✔️ Spacious front cabin
🔹 Technology & Convenience:
✔️ AM/FM/CD audio system
✔️ AUX capability
✔️ Cruise control
✔️ Power windows, locks & mirrors
✔️ Keyless entry
✔️ Steering wheel controls
🔹 Safety & Capability:
✔️ ABS braking system
✔️ Traction control
✔️ Front airbags
✔️ Stability control
✔️ Strong V6 performance
✔️ Classic rear-wheel-drive handling
💥 A stylish convertible that’s perfect for summer cruising, weekend drives, and anyone wanting a classic Mustang experience!
📞 Contact us today to book your test drive!
🕒 Visit The Car Guy
Monday to Friday • 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Saturday • 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sunday • Closed
⚠️ IMPORTANT FEATURE DISCLAIMER ⚠️
Please note: The features listed above are auto-generated using the vehicle’s VIN. While we strive for accuracy, actual features may vary by vehicle. Please confirm all details with the dealership, as the listed features are not guaranteed.
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204-255-1297