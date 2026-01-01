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<p class=isSelectedEnd>🚘 2007 Ford Mustang Convertible – 2DR Conv | 4.0L V6 | Open-Air Classic 🚘<br>✔️ Convertible | ✔️ Sporty | ✔️ Summer Ready</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>📍 Dealer#4660<br>📍 Stock#: 75304013<br>📍 VIN#: 1ZVFT84N475304013</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>💰 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome!</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>This 2007 Ford Mustang Convertible delivers classic muscle car styling with the fun of top-down driving. Finished in a sharp blue exterior, this sporty coupe combines everyday drivability with iconic Mustang performance and timeless design.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Powered by a dependable 4.0L V6 engine, it offers smooth power and a fun driving experience whether cruising the city or enjoying the open highway.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>📍 The Car Guy Inc.<br>2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB<br>📞 (204) 255-1297<br>💰 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome!</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>🔹 Vehicle Details:<br>• Engine: 4.0L 6-Cylinder<br>• Transmission: Automatic<br>• Drivetrain: RWD<br>• Body Style: Convertible<br>• Exterior: Blue</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>🔹 Comfort & Interior:<br>✔️ Power convertible soft top<br>✔️ Air Conditioning<br>✔️ Comfortable bucket seating<br>✔️ Power driver seat<br>✔️ Premium interior trim<br>✔️ Spacious front cabin</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>🔹 Technology & Convenience:<br>✔️ AM/FM/CD audio system<br>✔️ AUX capability<br>✔️ Cruise control<br>✔️ Power windows, locks & mirrors<br>✔️ Keyless entry<br>✔️ Steering wheel controls</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>🔹 Safety & Capability:<br>✔️ ABS braking system<br>✔️ Traction control<br>✔️ Front airbags<br>✔️ Stability control<br>✔️ Strong V6 performance<br>✔️ Classic rear-wheel-drive handling</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>💥 A stylish convertible that’s perfect for summer cruising, weekend drives, and anyone wanting a classic Mustang experience!</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>📞 Contact us today to book your test drive!</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>🕒 Visit The Car Guy<br>Monday to Friday • 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM<br>Saturday • 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM<br>Sunday • Closed</p><p>⚠️ IMPORTANT FEATURE DISCLAIMER ⚠️<br>Please note: The features listed above are auto-generated using the vehicle’s VIN. While we strive for accuracy, actual features may vary by vehicle. Please confirm all details with the dealership, as the listed features are not guaranteed.</p>

2007 Ford Mustang

Details Description Features

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2007 Ford Mustang

2dr Conv

Watch This Vehicle
14099266

2007 Ford Mustang

2dr Conv

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

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Used
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Excellent Condition
VIN 1ZVFT84N475304013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

🚘 2007 Ford Mustang Convertible – 2DR Conv | 4.0L V6 | Open-Air Classic 🚘
✔️ Convertible | ✔️ Sporty | ✔️ Summer Ready

📍 Dealer#4660
📍 Stock#: 75304013
📍 VIN#: 1ZVFT84N475304013

💰 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome!

This 2007 Ford Mustang Convertible delivers classic muscle car styling with the fun of top-down driving. Finished in a sharp blue exterior, this sporty coupe combines everyday drivability with iconic Mustang performance and timeless design.

Powered by a dependable 4.0L V6 engine, it offers smooth power and a fun driving experience whether cruising the city or enjoying the open highway.

📍 The Car Guy Inc.
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB
📞 (204) 255-1297
💰 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome!

🔹 Vehicle Details:
• Engine: 4.0L 6-Cylinder
• Transmission: Automatic
• Drivetrain: RWD
• Body Style: Convertible
• Exterior: Blue

🔹 Comfort & Interior:
✔️ Power convertible soft top
✔️ Air Conditioning
✔️ Comfortable bucket seating
✔️ Power driver seat
✔️ Premium interior trim
✔️ Spacious front cabin

🔹 Technology & Convenience:
✔️ AM/FM/CD audio system
✔️ AUX capability
✔️ Cruise control
✔️ Power windows, locks & mirrors
✔️ Keyless entry
✔️ Steering wheel controls

🔹 Safety & Capability:
✔️ ABS braking system
✔️ Traction control
✔️ Front airbags
✔️ Stability control
✔️ Strong V6 performance
✔️ Classic rear-wheel-drive handling

💥 A stylish convertible that’s perfect for summer cruising, weekend drives, and anyone wanting a classic Mustang experience!

📞 Contact us today to book your test drive!

🕒 Visit The Car Guy
Monday to Friday • 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Saturday • 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sunday • Closed

⚠️ IMPORTANT FEATURE DISCLAIMER ⚠️
Please note: The features listed above are auto-generated using the vehicle’s VIN. While we strive for accuracy, actual features may vary by vehicle. Please confirm all details with the dealership, as the listed features are not guaranteed.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

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204-255-1297

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The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2007 Ford Mustang