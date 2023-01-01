Menu
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* ***HUMMER H2 COMING SOON, 6.0 V8, 4X4, BLACK WRAPPED IN MATTE BLACK, LEATHER INTERIOR, SUNROOF, CHROME WHEELS WITH NEW TIRES, ALL NEW BRAKES, NEW STEERING, WILL GO HOME WITH ALIGNMENT AND 1 YEAR WARRANTY*** *****VALUE PRICED AT $24,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

2007 Hummer H2

377,133 KM

Details Description

$23,991

+ tax & licensing
2007 Hummer H2

Luxury

2007 Hummer H2

Luxury

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

377,133KM
Used
VIN 5GRGN23U17H106705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1343
  • Mileage 377,133 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

***HUMMER H2 COMING SOON, 6.0 V8, 4X4, BLACK WRAPPED IN MATTE BLACK, LEATHER INTERIOR, SUNROOF, CHROME WHEELS WITH NEW TIRES, ALL NEW BRAKES, NEW STEERING, WILL GO HOME WITH ALIGNMENT AND 1 YEAR WARRANTY***





*****VALUE PRICED AT $24,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

2007 Hummer H2