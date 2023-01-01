$23,991+ tax & licensing
2007 Hummer H2
Luxury
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$23,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1343
- Mileage 377,133 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
***HUMMER H2 COMING SOON, 6.0 V8, 4X4, BLACK WRAPPED IN MATTE BLACK, LEATHER INTERIOR, SUNROOF, CHROME WHEELS WITH NEW TIRES, ALL NEW BRAKES, NEW STEERING, WILL GO HOME WITH ALIGNMENT AND 1 YEAR WARRANTY***
*****VALUE PRICED AT $24,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
