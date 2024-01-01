2012 Ford Transit Connect

Menu
Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

VIN NM0LS7BN0CT110152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Frozen White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,227 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

***WOW LOADED WORK VAN WITH ONLY 69 KMS! 4 CYL, AUTO, HAS ROOF RACK, DIVIDER, MODULAR SHELVING, AM FM CD, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCK, ABS, AC, HIGH ROOF WITH EXTRA STORAGE ABOVE DRIVER, DUAL SLIDING DOOR, DUAL REAR DOORS, WILL GO HOME WITH FRESH MB SAFETY, WARRANTY AND 2 KEYS!





INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 2, ABS: 4-wheel, Front brake diameter: 11.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.0, Rear brake type: drum, Floor material: cargo area rubber/vinyl / carpet, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V / 3 total, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control, Storage: door pockets / front seatback, Vanity mirrors: passenger, Axle ratio: 3.96, Alternator: 150 amps, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery rating: 500 CCA, Body side moldings: accent, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: barn, Side door type: dual manual sliding, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Headlights: halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, OEM roof height: undefined, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height / lumbar / 6, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: solid axle, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size matching, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Window defogger: rear

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Convenience

Cupholders: Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Tire type: all season
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
In-Dash CD: single disc
Spare tire size: full-size matching
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Antenna type: mast
Rear spring type: leaf
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Front air conditioning zones: single
Vanity mirrors: passenger
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Battery: maintenance-free
Alternator: 150 amps
Front brake diameter: 11.0
Battery rating: 500 CCA
Mirror color: black
Door handle color: black
Wheels: steel
Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
Body side moldings: accent
Wheel covers: full
Rear brake diameter: 11.0
Side door type: dual manual sliding
Rear brake type: drum
Headlights: halogen
Window defogger: rear
Rear suspension classification: solid axle
Total speakers: 2
Axle ratio: 3.96
OEM roof height: undefined
Rear trunk/liftgate: barn
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Storage: door pockets / front seatback
Driver seat manual adjustments: height / lumbar / 6
Floor material: cargo area rubber/vinyl / carpet
Power outlet(s): 12V / 3 total

