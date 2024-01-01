$17,991+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Transit Connect
CARGO VAN XLT
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Frozen White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,227 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
***WOW LOADED WORK VAN WITH ONLY 69 KMS! 4 CYL, AUTO, HAS ROOF RACK, DIVIDER, MODULAR SHELVING, AM FM CD, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCK, ABS, AC, HIGH ROOF WITH EXTRA STORAGE ABOVE DRIVER, DUAL SLIDING DOOR, DUAL REAR DOORS, WILL GO HOME WITH FRESH MB SAFETY, WARRANTY AND 2 KEYS!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $17,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 2, ABS: 4-wheel, Front brake diameter: 11.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.0, Rear brake type: drum, Floor material: cargo area rubber/vinyl / carpet, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V / 3 total, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control, Storage: door pockets / front seatback, Vanity mirrors: passenger, Axle ratio: 3.96, Alternator: 150 amps, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery rating: 500 CCA, Body side moldings: accent, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: barn, Side door type: dual manual sliding, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Headlights: halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, OEM roof height: undefined, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height / lumbar / 6, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: solid axle, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size matching, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Window defogger: rear
