Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>Dealer #4660</strong></em></span></p><p><em><strong>Fresh Safety</strong></em></p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish crossover SUV? Check out this 2008 Nissan Rogue SL AWD! With its sleek design and dependable performance, this Rogue is perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures.</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD):</strong> Provides enhanced traction and control in various driving conditions, ensuring a smooth and safe ride year-round.</li><li><strong>Aftermarket Entertainment Unit:</strong> Enjoy upgraded technology with a high-quality entertainment system. Features include a touch-screen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and enhanced audio for a superior driving experience.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> Spacious cabin with supportive seating, high-quality materials, and ample legroom for all passengers.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Smooth shifting for a hassle-free driving experience.</li><li><strong>Power Accessories:</strong> Includes power windows, locks, and mirrors for convenience.</li><li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> For relaxed highway driving and long road trips.</li><li><strong>Cargo Space:</strong> Generous trunk space for all your gear, with rear seats that fold down for added versatility.</li></ul><p>This 2008 Nissan Rogue SL AWD has been well-maintained and is in excellent condition, both inside and out. It’s a great choice for anyone looking for a dependable vehicle with modern features.</p><p>Contact us now @ </p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Office # (204) 255-1297 </strong></span></p><p>Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 </p><p>Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 </p><p>Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca </p><p><strong>Address:</strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;><em>2850 Dugald Road.</em></span></p><p><strong>   Hours:</strong> <em>10AM -6PM Monday to Friday</em></p><p><em>               10-5 on Saturdays!</em></p>

2008 Nissan Rogue

200,100 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

  1. 1725736138
  2. 1725736138
  3. 1725736139
  4. 1725736138
  5. 1725736138
  6. 1725736138
  7. 1725736138
  8. 1725736138
  9. 1725736138
  10. 1725736138
  11. 1725736138
  12. 1725736138
  13. 1725736138
  14. 1725736138
  15. 1725736138
  16. 1725736138
  17. 1725736138
  18. 1725736138
  19. 1725736138
  20. 1725736138
  21. 1725736138
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
200,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AS58V18W146819

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8W146819
  • Mileage 200,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer #4660

Fresh Safety

Looking for a reliable and stylish crossover SUV? Check out this 2008 Nissan Rogue SL AWD! With its sleek design and dependable performance, this Rogue is perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures.

Key Features:

  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Provides enhanced traction and control in various driving conditions, ensuring a smooth and safe ride year-round.
  • Aftermarket Entertainment Unit: Enjoy upgraded technology with a high-quality entertainment system. Features include a touch-screen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and enhanced audio for a superior driving experience.
  • Comfortable Interior: Spacious cabin with supportive seating, high-quality materials, and ample legroom for all passengers.
  • Automatic Transmission: Smooth shifting for a hassle-free driving experience.
  • Power Accessories: Includes power windows, locks, and mirrors for convenience.
  • Cruise Control: For relaxed highway driving and long road trips.
  • Cargo Space: Generous trunk space for all your gear, with rear seats that fold down for added versatility.

This 2008 Nissan Rogue SL AWD has been well-maintained and is in excellent condition, both inside and out. It’s a great choice for anyone looking for a dependable vehicle with modern features.

Contact us now @ 

Office # (204) 255-1297 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

Address: 2850 Dugald Road.

   Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday

               10-5 on Saturdays!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

Used 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Laredo for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Laredo 206,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 196,550 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT 194,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

Contact Seller
2008 Nissan Rogue