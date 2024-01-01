$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD
2008 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8W146819
- Mileage 200,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer #4660
Fresh Safety
Looking for a reliable and stylish crossover SUV? Check out this 2008 Nissan Rogue SL AWD! With its sleek design and dependable performance, this Rogue is perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Provides enhanced traction and control in various driving conditions, ensuring a smooth and safe ride year-round.
- Aftermarket Entertainment Unit: Enjoy upgraded technology with a high-quality entertainment system. Features include a touch-screen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and enhanced audio for a superior driving experience.
- Comfortable Interior: Spacious cabin with supportive seating, high-quality materials, and ample legroom for all passengers.
- Automatic Transmission: Smooth shifting for a hassle-free driving experience.
- Power Accessories: Includes power windows, locks, and mirrors for convenience.
- Cruise Control: For relaxed highway driving and long road trips.
- Cargo Space: Generous trunk space for all your gear, with rear seats that fold down for added versatility.
This 2008 Nissan Rogue SL AWD has been well-maintained and is in excellent condition, both inside and out. It’s a great choice for anyone looking for a dependable vehicle with modern features.
Contact us now @
Office # (204) 255-1297
Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295
Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932
Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
Address: 2850 Dugald Road.
Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday
10-5 on Saturdays!
