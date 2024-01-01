$13,495+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Famous Motors
1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-222-1400
$13,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination for certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.
GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $162.65 bi-weekly over 60 months at 8.99% OAC.
Apply for financing herehttps://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-famousmotors/
All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & a Fresh Oil Change!
Extended Warranty is available for all Years, Makes & Models!
For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044
Dealer Permit # 4700
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
