Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination for certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $162.65 bi-weekly over 60 months at 8.99% OAC.

Apply for financing herehttps://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-famousmotors/

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & a Fresh Oil Change!

Extended Warranty is available for all Years, Makes & Models!

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

Dealer Permit # 4700

2009 Honda CR-V

172,000 KM

Details Description

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda CR-V

EX

2009 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
VIN 5J6RE48509L804594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

