2009 Toyota Camry

$15,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 3 , 4 1 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10027332

10027332 Stock #: F53YA6

F53YA6 VIN: 4T1BB46K59U072901

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Ash

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 113,418 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Garage door opener rear window defogger Front & rear cup holders Cabin Air Filter Digital clock Rear Reading Lamps Door Map Pockets glove box Locking glove box Pwr windows w/driver side auto-down Retained accessory pwr Front centre console box w/lid Driver footrest Remote fuel lid release Accessory pwr outlets Overhead sunglass storage Front seatback pockets Leather-wrapped shift knob Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Vertical headrest adjust Silver-accented interior trim Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass Carpeted floor w/carpeted floor mats Leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls Warnings -inc: low washer fluid, low fuel 60/40 split fold-down rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest, centre headrest Dual-zone "Eco" automatic climate control -inc: Plasma cluster (airborne germ reducer), cabin air filter, rear heat vents Interior lighting -inc: fadeout dome, courtesy, glove box, rear reading lamps Optitron electronic analog gauges -inc: multi-function display, coolant & outside temp gauges, dual trip odometers, instantaneous fuel economy meter Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Front stabilizer bar Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i) Electric pwr rack & pinion steering Continuously variable transmission (CVT) Independent dual-link MacPherson rear suspension -inc: gas strut, coil springs MacPherson front suspension -inc: gas strut, coil springs Chrome tail pipe Pwr ventilated front & rear disc brakes 2.4L DOHC VVT-i 16-valve 4-cyl hybrid engine Safety Driver Knee Airbag Anchor points for child restraint seats Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors Child-protector rear door locks Driver/front passenger frontal airbags Front seat-mounted side airbags Front & rear side curtain airbags 3-point seat belts in all positions Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters Exterior PWR MOONROOF Variable intermittent windshield wipers Colour-keyed bumpers Colour-keyed door handles Dual colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors Temporary spare tire P215/60R16 all-season tires Front & rear splash guards Projector-style halogen headlamps -inc: light control system High solar energy-absorbing window glass Unique grille LED rear tail lamps 16" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks Additional Features Rear Heat Vents courtesy Interior lighting -inc: fadeout dome 60/40 split fold-down rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest centre headrest Dual-zone "Eco" automatic climate control -inc: Plasma cluster (airborne germ reducer)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.