2009 Toyota Camry

113,418 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2009 Toyota Camry

2009 Toyota Camry

HYBRID 4dr Sdn

2009 Toyota Camry

HYBRID 4dr Sdn

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

113,418KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10027332
  • Stock #: F53YA6
  • VIN: 4T1BB46K59U072901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,418 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
rear window defogger
Front & rear cup holders
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Rear Reading Lamps
Door Map Pockets
glove box
Locking glove box
Pwr windows w/driver side auto-down
Retained accessory pwr
Front centre console box w/lid
Driver footrest
Remote fuel lid release
Accessory pwr outlets
Overhead sunglass storage
Front seatback pockets
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Vertical headrest adjust
Silver-accented interior trim
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Carpeted floor w/carpeted floor mats
Leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Warnings -inc: low washer fluid, low fuel
60/40 split fold-down rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest, centre headrest
Dual-zone "Eco" automatic climate control -inc: Plasma cluster (airborne germ reducer), cabin air filter, rear heat vents
Interior lighting -inc: fadeout dome, courtesy, glove box, rear reading lamps
Optitron electronic analog gauges -inc: multi-function display, coolant & outside temp gauges, dual trip odometers, instantaneous fuel economy meter

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Independent dual-link MacPherson rear suspension -inc: gas strut, coil springs
MacPherson front suspension -inc: gas strut, coil springs
Chrome tail pipe
Pwr ventilated front & rear disc brakes
2.4L DOHC VVT-i 16-valve 4-cyl hybrid engine

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child-protector rear door locks
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
3-point seat belts in all positions
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters

Exterior

PWR MOONROOF
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Colour-keyed bumpers
Colour-keyed door handles
Dual colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
Temporary spare tire
P215/60R16 all-season tires
Front & rear splash guards
Projector-style halogen headlamps -inc: light control system
High solar energy-absorbing window glass
Unique grille
LED rear tail lamps
16" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks

Additional Features

Rear Heat Vents
