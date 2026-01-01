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<p>2010 Ford Mustang Convertible with V6 engine paired with a smooth-shifting 5 Speed manual transmission, this Mustang delivers a  balance of performance and efficiency. The Mustang Convertible is an iconic sports car that turns heads wherever it goes. With the Midnight Black  exterior, Light Grey leather interior, Ready for some summer fun! Well serviced,clean title with no major accidents. Carfax report available on our website. Affordably Priced at only $13,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale  DP#9491</p>

2010 Ford Mustang

167,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Ford Mustang

V6

Watch This Vehicle
14403940

2010 Ford Mustang

V6

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
167,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8EN4A5118349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 11285.0
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford Mustang Convertible with V6 engine paired with a smooth-shifting 5 Speed manual transmission, this Mustang delivers a  balance of performance and efficiency. The Mustang Convertible is an iconic sports car that turns heads wherever it goes. With the Midnight Black  exterior, Light Grey leather interior, Ready for some summer fun! Well serviced,clean title with no major accidents. Carfax report available on our website. Affordably Priced at only $13,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale  DP#9491

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

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204-488-XXXX

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204-488-3793

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$13,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2010 Ford Mustang