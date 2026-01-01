$13,950+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ford Mustang
V6
2010 Ford Mustang
V6
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 11285.0
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Ford Mustang Convertible with V6 engine paired with a smooth-shifting 5 Speed manual transmission, this Mustang delivers a balance of performance and efficiency. The Mustang Convertible is an iconic sports car that turns heads wherever it goes. With the Midnight Black exterior, Light Grey leather interior, Ready for some summer fun! Well serviced,clean title with no major accidents. Carfax report available on our website. Affordably Priced at only $13,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westside Sales
Email Westside Sales
Westside Sales
Call Dealer
204-488-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-488-3793