$9,950+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11277.0
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this clean 2017 Hyundai Elantra with 161,000 kilometres, an excellent blend of reliability, comfort, and fuel efficiency! Easy on gas and affordable to maintain, it's the perfect choice for commuting, school, or daily driving. A great first car that's dependable, practical, and ready for many more miles on the road. Loaded with power locks, mirrors and doors. Cruise control, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android audio stereo, steering wheel controls, heated seats and steering wheel, backup camera, alloy wheels, folding rear seats, command start.
This sporty sedan is ready for it's new owner! Freshly safety certified and priced to sell at only $9950 plus taxes! Don't miss out on this great value sedan!
Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.
1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793
All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff .
Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg.
Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.
See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca
Apply for financing on our website.
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DP#9491
Vehicle Features
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Safety
Interior
Exterior
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Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
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