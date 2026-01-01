Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Check out this clean 2017 Hyundai Elantra with 161,000 kilometres, an excellent blend of reliability, comfort, and fuel efficiency! Easy on gas and affordable to maintain, its the perfect choice for commuting, school, or daily driving. A great first car thats dependable, practical, and ready for many more miles on the road. Loaded with power locks, mirrors and doors. Cruise control, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android audio stereo, steering wheel controls, heated seats and steering wheel, backup camera, alloy wheels, folding rear seats, command start.</p><p>This sporty sedan is ready for its new owner! Freshly safety certified and priced to sell at only $9950 plus taxes! Dont miss out on this great value sedan!</p><p>Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.</p><p>1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793</p><p>All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff .</p><p>Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg.</p><p>Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>    </span></p><p>See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca</p><p>Apply for financing on our website.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span></p><p>Check us out on Facebook and Instagram: @westsidesale<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>   </span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p>DP#9491</p>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

161,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle
14300768

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1781812478960
  2. 1781812479568
  3. 1781812480072
  4. 1781812480629
  5. 1781812481090
  6. 1781812481643
  7. 1781812482094
  8. 1781812482620
  9. 1781812483123
  10. 1781812483577
  11. 1781812484008
  12. 1781812484460
  13. 1781812484885
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
161,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF5HU187821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11277.0
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this clean 2017 Hyundai Elantra with 161,000 kilometres, an excellent blend of reliability, comfort, and fuel efficiency! Easy on gas and affordable to maintain, it's the perfect choice for commuting, school, or daily driving. A great first car that's dependable, practical, and ready for many more miles on the road. Loaded with power locks, mirrors and doors. Cruise control, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android audio stereo, steering wheel controls, heated seats and steering wheel, backup camera, alloy wheels, folding rear seats, command start.

This sporty sedan is ready for it's new owner! Freshly safety certified and priced to sell at only $9950 plus taxes! Don't miss out on this great value sedan!

Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.

1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793

All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff .

Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg.

Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.   

See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca

Apply for financing on our website. 

Check us out on Facebook and Instagram: @westsidesale  

 

 

DP#9491

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL 161,000 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mitsubishi RVR AWD 4dr CVT GT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Mitsubishi RVR AWD 4dr CVT GT 135,000 KM $11,950 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 104,000 KM $9,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2017 Hyundai Elantra