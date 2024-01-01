$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
XLT - SUPERCAB - 3.7L V6
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 122,735 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
- New MB Safety
- Low Mileage; 122,735 KMs
- Good Car Fax; one small previous claim
- 3.7L V6 Gas Engine
- 6 Passenger
- Great shape inside and out
- Tonneau Cover
- XLT Super Cab
- A/M Trailer Brake
and much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.
Vehicle Features
